DOJ investigates Tesla, Kia e-Niro, and VW electric car plans: Today's Car News





Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

The Department of Justice plans to investigate Tesla and CEO Elon Musk. The Kia e-Niro gets an official range rating. VW shares plans for more than two dozen new electric cars. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The DOJ will reportedly investigate Tesla and Musk over the CEO's "funding secured" tweets in early August, when he announced plans to take the company private. Musk's comments halted trading for Tesla stock on Aug. 7, but Musk later abandoned the plan. Should the investigation turn up wrongdoing, it could lead to criminal charges.

The Kia e-Niro has officially been rated at 301 miles of electric range on the new WLTP test cycle in Europe. The rating is expected to be higher than the car will achieve in the U.S., but may indicate a longer range than initially expected.

VW shared insight into 27 new electric cars coming on the company's MEB electric-car platform by 2022, as the company opens the floodgates on electric cars, using its new affordable architecture.

The results are in from one of our latest Twitter polls asking what the most exciting electric car for 2019 is. Hint: it's not one of the new electric SUVs expected for 2019.

A veteran Ford designer will trade automobiles for appliances. Former Ford design chief J Mays has accepted a lead designer position at appliance marker Whirlpool.

Finally, Lyft passed a milestone, making 1 billion trips in six years. All of the rides were taken in the U.S. and Canada.

