Kia Niro Electric range rated at 301-miles in Europe





2019 Kia e-Niro (Niro EV)

When it introduced the Kia Niro EV in Korea in June, the company said it would go 236 miles on a charge. It has now been rated at far more than that in Europe.

Kia on Tuesday said that the car earned a rating of 301 miles on the new Worldwide Harmonized Light-Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

The news was first reported by the Express, in Britain.

The WLTP is Europe's new emissions test procedure designed to bring fuel economy and emissions ratings more in line with real-world driving. It includes some on-road testing along with lab tests, and is still expected to produce somewhat higher range and fuel-economy ratings than U.S. tests.

The Niro EV is rated at 382-mile range rating in city driving on the WLTP test.

Those ratings are with the car's optional 64 kilowatt-hour battery. A smaller 39.2 kilowatt-hour battery will be standard in Europe, but is not expected to be offered in the U.S. It is estimated to deliver 193 miles.

The Niro's closest sibling, the Hyundai Kona Electric, has been rated at 238 miles of range in the U.S., but even after discounting for differences in the tests, these WLTP ratings indicate the Niro could go significantly farther.

Known as the e-Niro in Europe, Kia is expected to introduce the car at the Paris auto show next month.

The company says the e-Niro can charge up to 240 miles in 54 minutes on the 100-kwh DC fast chargers beginning to roll out across Europe and the U.S.

The e-Niro will include new technologies to help drivers maximize available range, whichever battery they choose. Coasting Guide Control will help drivers know when to coast to minimize power use, and Predictive Energy Control maximizes momentum and regenerative braking to get the most charge in the battery. Both are linked to topographical data in the navigation system.

Kia said the long-range e-Niro will have a 204-horsepower electric motor that can deliver acceleration from 0-62 mph in 7.8 seconds. The smaller-battery version will have a 136-horsepower motor good for a 0-62 mph run of 9.8 seconds.