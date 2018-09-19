



Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH]

Tons of new electric SUVs are hitting the market for 2019. None, though, can apparently hold a candle to the entry-level Tesla Model 3, in our Twitter followers' estimation.

That's the result of our Twitter poll last week, which asked, "What's the most exciting electric car for 2019?"

In response, fully 58 percent of our Twitter followers chose the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 over the two luxury crossover SUVs going on sale soonest, the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron quattro.

What's the most exciting electric car for 2019? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) September 10, 2018

The I-Pace goes on sale later this fall, while the Audi e-tron quattro, introduced Monday evening, is scheduled to go on sale next spring.

The base Tesla Model 3, a $35,000 electric car which Tesla has been promising since its early days, has yet to materialize.

The Model 3s that Tesla currently builds sell for between $49,000 and $81,000. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has said the company needs to reach full production of more expensive Model 3s and sustain it for a three to six months before the company can afford to introduce the entry-level Model 3.

The minority of Twitter respondents who didn't choose the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 as their most exciting electric car for 2019 divided evenly between the other options.

An equally split 14 percent each chose the Jaguar I-Pace, the Audi e-tron quattro, and "Other."

Other choices could include more affordable electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is expected have 238 miles of electric-range. Or it could include more exclusive electric SUVs from a startup automaker such as Byton or SF Motors. Perhaps some respondents are excited simply for a new 220-mile Nissan Leaf e-Plus, who knows?

We'll delve deeper into the possibilities that "Other" could entail in future polls.

Then, as now, our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of their low sample size, and because our respondents are self-selected. We're still interested in what new electric cars they find exciting.