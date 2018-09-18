Audi e-tron, Lucid investment, and electric-car sharing programs: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

The Audi e-tron makes its formal debut as the brand's first mass-market electric car. Lucid Motors secures funding to build a factory for its car. Electric-car car-sharing programs are poised to expand in the U.S. And we ask if readers would sign up for VW's electric-car subscription plan in a new Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Audi e-tron debuted with an estimated 250-mile range and a starting price of $74,800 for the Premium trim level. Reservations are now open with a $1,000 deposit.

Lucid Motors has secured $1 billion in funding from the Saudi Arabian public investment fund, the same fund Elon Musk hoped would help him take Tesla private.

Electric-car sharing programs continue to grow in the U.S. and the latest will come from VW with its WE car-sharing service. It will offer only electric cars in its fleet when it launches in 2020.

We asked readers in our latest Twitter poll if they would sign up for VW's electric-car sharing plan. The service will likely serve to market Volkswagen's forthcoming ID electric cars in the U.S.

Land Rover built a futuristic Range Rover for a Hulu-exclusive TV series called "The First." The SUV boasts full self-driving capability and other technologies drivers may have at their disposal in 2030.

Finally, Audi has begun a trial car-subscription service in Dallas, Texas. Pricing begins at $1,395 for Audi Select and subscribers can swap among five different Audi models up to twice a month.

