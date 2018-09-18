Would you buy into a Volkswagen electric-car subscription plan? Take our Twitter poll





Left to right: Volkswagen ID, ID Buzz and ID Crozz concepts

Volkswagen announced in July that it will launch an all-electric car sharing plan in the U.S. in 2020.

Called "WE," the program is likely to serve as a marketing program for the company's new line of electric cars, the hatchback ID, and the ID Crozz crossover SUV.

The ID is slated to go into production at the end of 2019, followed by the ID Crozz in 2020—just in time for the U.S. debut of the WE car-sharing service.

A third model in VW's electric lineup is the anticipated ID Buzz, an electric recreation of the classic Microbus. It's not due out until 2022, and while it could make a useful car-sharing vehicle, it's not clear whether Volkswagen might focus on profitable retail sales for a vehicle that's likely to be popular.

VW is making an all-out push into electric cars after having to abandon diesels when it was caught cheating on diesel emissions tests in Europe and the U.S.

As part of its settlement with the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, Volkswagen has agreed to spend $2 billion to build a nationwide network of fast chargers for electric cars across the United States through its Electrify America subsidiary.

That led us to wonder how likely electric-car fans might be to participate in Volkswagen’s new electric-car sharing service.

For this week’s Twitter poll, we decided to explore whether our Twitter followers would consider joining VW’s WE electric-car sharing program. Our poll question is: "Would you buy into a Volkswagen electric-car subscription plan?"

Possible answers include: "Yes, it may be cheaper (than other car sharing plans or than buying an electric car)," "Yes, for other reasons," "No, I would rather own," or "No, I won't give VW money."

That begs the question whether our readers might join other car sharing programs, which could be the topic of future polls.

Remember that all our polls, including this one, are unscientific, because our respondents are self-selected, and because our sample size is not representative.