Tesla opens its first in-house body shops to reduce repair times





Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Facing reports of long wait times at Tesla-authorized collision repair centers, Tesla is bringing collision repairs in-house.

The company has been opening in-house body shops at a Tesla service centers in the past month, and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company plans to bring "most collision repairs" in-house, because independent body shops have taken weeks or months to make repairs.

Tesla's website currently lists nine in-house body shops in eight states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.

Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, as outside firms take weeks to months for repairs, driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Some owners, such as Twitter user TeslaS100Dfan, have reported waiting months for simple parts like bumper covers.

Tesla plans to have its own body shops stock all parts required for body repairs with a goal of offering same-day collision repairs, Musk said in a followup tweet.

DON'T MISS: Lots of Teslas spill all over Northern California

Musk added that some repair centers have already completed repairs within 24 hours and the company aims to complete some repairs within an hour.

Stocking all the parts will be helpful, as many drivers have been told by independent repair shops that they can't get parts from Tesla for weeks or months. It's unclear why Tesla couldn't deliver parts more quickly to independent body shops, but Musk said the company is also addressing parts supplies.

Musk took a break from tweeting about Tesla in recent weeks, following criticism—and an SEC investigation—of his tweet about taking the company private in early August.

CHECK OUT: Tesla push for 5,000 Model 3s per week left many unfinished

Over the weekend, his account erupted in a fusillade of tweets about progress at the company, including the new collision repair centers.

He also addressed long wait times that buyers have reported for receiving cars they've ordered.

Owners who have ordered cars and made non-refundable deposits have reported waiting weeks after Tesla has told them their cars have been built before they arrive.

Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018

At the same time, pictures have been cropping up of parking lots full of hundreds of Teslas parked around the country.

Musk acknowledged that as production of the company's high-volume Model 3 has ramped up, the company's delivery system has not kept pace.