Tesla updates, Hurricane Florence, and climate commitments: The Week in Reverse





Hurricane Florence approaches U.S. East Coast Sept. 12, 2018

Which car companies may have colluded to commit crimes?

What car company stepped up to help Hurricane Florence victims?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending Sept. 14, 2018.

Friday, we learned that Tesla again enabled maximum range and free Supercharging for all of its customers in the path of Hurricane Florence, as it did ahead of Hurricane Irma last year.

And a newcomer joined our list of the best deals on electric, plug-in, and fuel-efficient cars this month.

Thursday, we shared an electric-car advocate's website dedicated to helping electric-car drivers flee from the path of Hurricane Florence. With sales of the Tesla Model 3 and the Chevy Bolt EV taking off, he says he knew of a few people near the storm's path who were still getting used to living with a new electric car.

German prosecutors uncovered documents that may detail collusion among German automakers to thwart diesel emissions laws. Emails between engineers and managers at Audi, BMW, and Mercedes allegedly discussed limiting consumption of emissions-cleaning diesel exhaust fluid, enabled by letting the cars run dirtier than regulations allowed.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles made a major commitment at the Global Climate Action Summit to boost sales of electric cars up to 45 percent of all new car sales by the time the 2028 Olympics come to town, and build 130,000 new public charging stations to power them.

Chevrolet announced a recall for the plug-in Volt and Bolt EV, involving the cars' hydraulic brake systems. The problem could result in spongy brakes and longer stopping distances.

On Tuesday, New York-based fuel-cell maker Plug Power announced it had built a robotic filling station to make hydrogen fill-ups easier.

And our Twitter followers reported that they think hybrids will hold up in the face of increasing electric-car sales—at least for another 10 years.

Monday, in preparation for the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, the California Legislature passed a bill requiring all electricity in the state to be produced from carbon-free sources by 2045.

And a thief illustrated why cars will need better cybersecurity in the future by stealing a Tesla from a mall in Minnesota, using just his smartphone and driving it to Texas before he was caught.

