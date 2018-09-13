Tesla expands Supercharging access and range for those fleeing Hurricane Florence

Sep 13, 2018

Tesla Supercharger site in Newburgh, New York, up and running - June 2015

Tesla Supercharger site in Newburgh, New York, up and running - June 2015

As it did in Hurricane Irma in Florida last year, Tesla has remotely extended the range of some cars for those who need to escape from the path of Hurricane Florence and may not have time charge up more than necessary.

The company has also expanded free Supercharging access for cars that didn't come with it.

Some Tesla Model S's and X's purchased with shorter-range battery options actually have larger batteries that have their capacity restricted to the original purchase spec (and more reserve capacity). It is this reserve capacity that Tesla is allowing drivers to tap into to flee Hurricane Florence. 

While most Model S's and X's have come with free Supercharging, Tesla nominally ended the program at the beginning of 2017, and some cars bought used after that may not have access to free Supercharging.

Model 3's also don't come with unlimited Supercharging access, although many Model 3 owners who have been referred by existing Tesla customers still have access.

CHECK OUT: Tesla Model 3 gets over-the-air update for brakes

For what is likely a minority who don't and who live in areas under evacuation orders, Tesla is granting access through mid-October, perhaps anticipating that it may take owners a few weeks to get home after a severe storm. 

Teslas are connected wirelessly to company servers, so Tesla can push software updates to the cars remotely, including code that activates Supercharging and controls the amount of battery the cars can use.

Tesla says enabling such features in the wake of natural disasters is standard company policy.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid will have more range, 6 cylinders 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid will have more range, 6 cylinders
Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car
The new 2020 Tesla Roadster that wasn't in Switzerland The new 2020 Tesla Roadster that wasn't in Switzerland
It's a long(er) story? 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC scraps 200-mile range estimate It's a long(er) story? 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC scraps 200-mile range estimate
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.