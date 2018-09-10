Leaf/Outlander PHEV sales race, California goes zero-carbon by 2045, and electric car poll: Today's Car News





2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Catalina Island, CA, Sep 2017 [photo: Sebastian Blanco]

The Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fight for plug-in hybrid and electric car sales dominance in Canada. California plans to go carbon-free for electricity by 2045. A thief drove off with a Tesla using just his smartphone. And we ask what the most exciting electric car coming in 2019 may be. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Nissan Leaf has pushed slightly ahead of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in the Canadian plug-in and electric car sales race. This year, the Leaf has sold 3,876 units to the Outlander PHEV's 3,848 units in 2018.

The California Legislature passed a zero-carbon power plan to take effect by 2045. The state legislature plans to source power from 100 percent renewable energy by the disclosed date. In 2017, the state got 44 percent of its power from renewable sources.

A thief in Minnesota nabbed a Tesla Model S from the Mall of America by hacking into the car's security system with his smartphone. Tesla was able to track the alleged thief during his journey and arrested him

We ask what the most exciting electric car coming for 2019 is in our latest Twitter poll.

Ford has ruled out building the Focus Active crossover in the United States. The escalating trade war between China and the U.S. killed the new vehicle, which was to be made in China and exported to the U.S., ahead of its planned launch.

Finally, just three companies submitted voluntary safety assessments on self-driving car development and testing. Ford, General Motors, and Waymo complied, though their reports still drew criticism.