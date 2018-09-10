What's the most exciting electric car for 2019? Take our Twitter poll





2019 Audi e-tron prototype drive, Pikes Peak

We've reported that 2019 will be the year of the electric crossover SUV, with new models coming from Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz, in addition to a Mustang-like mystery SUV from Ford, and several new electric SUVs from startup automakers.

That led us to wonder which new electric cars our readers are looking forward to the most in 2019.

Our Twitter poll this week asks: "What's the most exciting electric car for 2019?"

The most obvious choices are those that are closest to production, and for which readers have seen some specifications that give them some idea what to expect.

Those are the Jaguar I-Pace, for which most specs have been released and is expected to go on sale a little later this year, and the Audi e-tron quattro SUV scheduled to debut Sept. 17. We've ridden in prototypes, but we haven't been behind the wheel. Those two crossover SUVs make up the first two choices in our poll.

It seems unavoidable, though, that our readers and other electric-car fans may be most excited about the eventual rollout of the Tesla Model 3 at its long-awaited base price of $35,000.

Tesla still has tens or even hundreds of thousands of deposits for the car, but has yet to build any Model 3s at that price.

The least expensive version of the Model 3 customers can buy today is the long-range version with the premium upgrade package for $49,000, as the company scrambles to maximize profits from the Model 3.

So we included the $35,000 Model 3 in our poll to get a relative sense of how excited readers may be about the batch of new electric SUVs relative to the one model that most electric-car fans (or the most boisterous, anyway) are clamoring for.

Fans of the anticipated 300-mile, Mustang-inspired Ford electric crossover SUV, or any of those from a host of startup automakers can choose Other for now. We may post a followup poll or two about specific SUVs.

Always remember that Green Car Reports' Twitter polls are unscientific, because we don't get a nationally representative sample size, and our respondents are self selected. We still want to hear what our readers are most eager to buy in the coming year.