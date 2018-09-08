Mercedes EQC, Ford electric SUV, more Chevy Bolt EVs, make your voice heard: The Week in Reverse





2020 Ford electric SUV teaser

Which upcoming SUV looks like a sports car?

What's happening to hybrid sales as electrics take off?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending Sept. 7, 2018.

2016 Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt EV at Drive Electric Week event, Los Angeles [photo: Zan Dubin Scott]

Friday, we noted the kickoff of National Drive Electric Week, the eighth year that electric car owners and enthusiasts have gathered to promote an electric car movement.

We also learned of a new battery construction technology that can triple the energy density of the battery pack in a BMW i3.

Volvo 360C concept

Thursday, Ford revealed the key sketch of its upcoming new 300-mile SUV, designed to look like a Mustang but perform like a Ford F-150 Raptor.

Volvo also showed its 360c concept for a self-driving car. The company says it can compete with short-haul airline routes with a reconfigurable living room setup inside.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Wednesday, we looked at a study by California car dealers that showed that electric car sales are cannibalizing those of hybrids. As more small electric cars have landed on the market, conventional gas-car buyers haven't turned to new hybrid SUV and pickup models in the same numbers.

No sooner had Mercedes-Benz introduced its new EQC electric SUV, than it had to correct a glaring oversight in the specs it published. With only a 200-mile electric range, the car wouldn't be competitive with other electric SUVs already on the market. The company says its target range rating in the U.S.is 279-miles.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Tuesday, we covered GM's efforts to develop a faster-charging battery for future electric cars that can charge at up to 180 miles in 10 minutes of charging.

We also directed readers where they can make their voices heard about the EPA's proposal to gut fuel-economy increases.

Monday was a holiday.

On Sunday we brought news of a new off-road electric-car racing series that the founders of Formula-E are developing.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter