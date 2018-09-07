2021 BMW X5 plug-in, compact battery testing, and National Drive Electric Week: Today's Car News





2018 BMW i3s

BMW reveals the 2021 X5 plug-in hybrid. A supplier tests a long-range, compact battery in a BMW i3 electric car. We kick off National Drive Electric Week. And General Motors plans to expand Chevrolet Bolt EV sales with more battery production in Michigan. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2021 X5 xDrive45e iPerformance will boast up to a 50-mile electric range when it goes on sale sometime in 2020. The range estimate is a major improvement over the 14-mile range in the 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e.

BMW battery supplier Lion Smart has fit a 100-kilowatt-hour battery into the tiny i3 electric car. The battery gives the prototype a 435-mile estimated range, but the battery is likely for the forthcoming iNext sedan, not the i3 city car.

GM announced it plans to expand Chevrolet Bolt EV sales and export to new markets. The automaker will also expand battery production in Michigan and shift operations from South Korea.

We kick off National Drive Electric Week. This year, at least 300 events are planned across the United States.

Apple is developing headlight technology that can call out road hazards drivers aren't able to see. A patent described a few ways the system could work.

Finally, the 2018 VW Atlas has been recalled over an airbag concern. In total, 10,000 crossover SUVs will be recalled to check for twisted drain tubes.

_______________________________________

