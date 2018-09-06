Ford releases photo of electric not-Mach 1 SUV





2020 Ford electric SUV teaser via Joann Muller via Michael Martinez

Ford released a teaser image of its hotly-anticipated 300-mile electric SUV, which it says will no longer be called the Mach 1.

The company previewed the car at a closed event in March, but wouldn't allow photographs or sketches.

The sketch released Thursday of the rear of the car hasn't evolved much from the design the company showed in March.

DON'T MISS: Ford's future 300-mile all-electric performance SUV: what we know

As promised, it is based on the looks of the Mustang, with a similar vertical three-bar taillight treatment below what appears to be sweeping, steeply-sloped hatch glass.

At the March event, Ford laid out the car's marketing brief as being an electric SUV with off-road performance and acceleration like the Ford F-150 Raptor.

In person, it comes off as something like a BMW X6, with Mustang styling front-and rear.

CHECK OUT: Ford teases Mustang-inspired electric SUV due in 2020

Although Ford considered naming the SUV Mach 1, after a high-performance version of the Mustang from the early 1970s, last month it backed away from that plan, citing resistance from Mustang aficionados.

Ford's styling approach to its 300-mile electric SUV mirrors, to some degree, Chevrolet's approach to its new Blazer, which borrows some front-end styling and trim from the sporty Camaro—only the Blazer won't be electric.

The Ford has been spotted testing around Michigan. Ford has confirmed that it will use a new modular electric architecture that the company has developed for a range of 16 electric and plug-in cars it plans to introduce by 2022. Some will be for the Chinese market. Ford has not said where it will sell its not-Mach-1 electric SUV outside the United States.

It is expected to go on sale as a 2020 model. By then, it should have plenty of competition among electric SUVs.