Will electric cars eliminate conventional hybrids from the market? Take our Twitter poll





2004 Toyota Corolla, 2006 Toyota Prius, 2015 Nissan Leaf outside home [photo: John C. Briggs]

A new report from California shows electric cars are replacing hybrids—not conventional, gas-only cars—on the roads.

There could be many reasons for that, but the most obvious is that they're vying for the same buyers: early adopters who want to take a stand for the environment.

Now that electric cars are available, many of those buyers are trading their Toyota Priuses for electric cars.

The Prius was one of the Top 5 cars that Tesla listed as trade-ins for its Model 3.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. The model for electric car adoption was for more hybrids to come along and replace conventional cars—even SUVs and pickups—as those early adopters switched to electric models.

While there are a few hybrid SUVs on the market today such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid, the Nissan Rogue Hybrid, and FCA's new mild-hybrid Ram e-Torque pickup, the selection is limited and they still don't account for as many sales as hybrids have lost to electric cars.

This week, we decided to ask our readers' thoughts on the question.

Will electric cars eliminate conventional hybrids from the market? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) September 4, 2018

While the answer so far seems to be yes, that may not necessarily remain the case.

Possible poll choices include: In three years, in five years, in 10 years, or, basically no, they'll replace non-hybrids instead.

For that last option to occur, it seems like a wider selection of both electric cars and conventional hybrids may be necessary to attract more buyers.

