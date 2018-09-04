2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC specs revealed





Mercedes-Benz released initial specs of its newest electric car, the EQC crossover SUV, Tuesday in Stockholm.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will offer about 200 miles of range when it goes on sale in the U.S. next year. That's comparable to the Jaguar I-Pace's range of 240 miles and the Tesla Model X's range of up to 289 miles.

The EQC's 80-kwh lithium-ion battery sits under the floor between front and rear sub-frames.

DON'T MISS: Mercedes EQC electric crossover SUV teased in new videos

The EQC will use two electric motors—one at each axle—to develop a total of 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. The front motor provides power at low to medium demand and has better efficiency than the more powerful rear motor.

The rear motor is designed for sporty driving to give the EQC a rear-wheel torque bias when the driver digs deeper into the accelerator.

Mercedes estimates acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in about 5 seconds.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Drivers can select regenerative braking strength using two "shift" paddles on the back of the steering wheel.

To optimize the trade-off between range and power, EQC drivers can select among five different drive modes, Comfort, Eco, Max Range, Sport, and Individual which allows the driver to customize power and braking-regen settings in the car's 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. A second, identical screen displays instrument readings behind the steering wheel.

CHECK OUT: 2019 is the year of the electric SUV

In Eco and Max Range modes, haptic feedback in the accelerator pedal encourages the driver to lift off to save energy when the car passes into a lower speed limit, for example. It uses navigation data along with traffic sign recognition and forward collision cameras and sensors as system inputs.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

A dedicated electric-vehicle-specific navigation system can plan routes via available charging stations and respond to voice commands such as, "Where's my next charging point?"

The EQC will sit on the same 113-inch wheelbase as Mercedes's mid-size GLC 300 crossover SUV, but will be about 4 inches longer at 187.4 inches.

READ MORE: Mercedes to invest $1 billion to build electric SUVs, batteries in Alabama

A CCS Combo DC fast-charge port will handle up to 110 kw, which Mercedes says should charge the battery to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.

Mercedes has not released charge times on standard 240-volt Level 2 chargers, but the EQC includes a 7.4-kw onboard charger that should be able to provide a complete charge overnight.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

The company has not said how much the EQC will cost when it goes on sale, but it lists the Jaguar I-Pace as a main competitor. The I-Pace starts at about $70,000.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is not expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships until 2020, but Mercedes is already taking orders for the car in Norway for 2019 delivery.