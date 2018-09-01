Mercedes-Benz EQC, Byton M-Byte, Faraday's Future, fuel-economy demands: The Week in Reverse





Mercedes-Benz EQC prototype testing in Black Forest

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending August 31, 2018.

Byton M-Byte electric SUV prototype

Friday we learned that Chinese startup electric-carmaker Byton has begun testing its semi-autonomous M-Byte crossover SUV on Chinese roads. The car is expected to go on sale in China in 2019 and in the U.S. and Europe in 2020.

Dyson, the British vacuum-cleaner maker also took one step closer to producing electric cars by announcing that it will build a test track at an abandoned World War II air base in England.

Gas pump

Thursday, a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index showed that fuel economy is still lagging consumers' expectations, even as the Trump administration prepares to roll back standards.

California regulators, who insist they will not follow the new proposal met with Trump administration officials to discuss their differences. All the teams reportedly agreed on was to keep meeting.

Dethleffs e.Home Coco electric camping trailer

Wednesday, a report on the California economy showed that the state's effort to limit greenhouse-gas emissions is not only reducing pollution, it's also contributing to the pace of economic growth in the state.

Dethleff, a German RV-maker, showed an electric camper that's perfect to tow behind an electric car. It can also serve as stationary battery storage for home solar installations or other battery backup needs.

Faraday Future completes first pre-production FF91 on August 28, 2018

Tuesday, Faraday Future announced that it built the first production prototype of its $300,000 luxury electric car in California.

A judge in San Francisco dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against Tesla claiming that the company should have known it couldn't produce 5,000 Model 3s a week in 2017. "Federal securities laws do not punish companies for failing to achieve their targets,” the judge said.

Monday, Mercedes-Benz released new videos of its new EQC electric crossover SUV.

And Chevrolet announced a price increase to go along with extra features in the 2019 Chevy Volt.