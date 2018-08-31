Dyson electric car track, Byton electric SUV testing, and Labor Day gas saving tips: Today's Car News





Byton M-Byte electric SUV prototype

Dyson plans to invest in a new test track for its electric-car program. Chinese startup Byton begins testing its electric crossover SUV in the real world. We provide tips on how to save fuel on a Labor Day road trip. And did you know internal-combustion engines still waste up to 88 percent of the energy they produce? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Dyson's is expanding its electric-car program with a new automotive test track, the company announced. Best known for vacuum cleaners, Dyson will construct the track at a former World War II airfield in Wiltshire, England.

Chinese electric-car startup Byton has begun testing its first car, the M-Byte crossover SUV, in the real world. Prototype cars have hit the road in Nanjing, China, on the street and on private test tracks.

We round up tips on how to save gas on Labor Day road trips, one of the busiest times for motorists.

Despite advances, internal-combustion engines still waste up to 88 percent of their energy, the U.S. Department of Energy reveals. Only 12 to 30 percent of the energy found in gasoline actually propels the car down the road. Everything else is wasted.

Formula E plans to develop an off-road Extreme E racing series.

Finally, humans are to blame for the majority of crashes that involve experimental self-driving cars, a California study shows.

