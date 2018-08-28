Faraday Future factory completes its first full car (Updated)





Faraday Future FF 91 first pre-production prototype in Hanford, California factory

The Faraday Future factory is up and running.

It produced its first complete pre-production electric car on Tuesday, after building its first production body late last month.

A company memo leaked to Green Car Reports reveals that Faraday plans a party to celebrate the milestone at its assembly plant in California's Central Valley on Tuesday.

The Faraday Future FF91 crossover SUV is intended to be an ultra-luxury electric competitor to Tesla with a range of 385 miles and a price tag over $300,000—think an electric Rolls Royce.

“It is inspirational for us at FF to see all the parts come together for this significant day: the literal parts of the FF 91 from our various on-time supplier partners; the processes and tooling within the Hanford facility itself; and the invaluable training for the essential ‘soft’ skills required for this level of sophisticated teamwork I and others need in our Hanford production teams as we begin creation of our FF 91," said Faraday Future's senior vice president of manufacturing Dag Reckhorn.

Faraday Future says its dual electric motors will pack a 1,050-horsepower wallop that will hurl the car from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

After falling on hard financial times since it first showed a prototype of the car in 2016, the company received a $2 billion lifeline from Hong Kong investors earlier this year. It put off plans for a grand Las Vegas factory and instead leased a former tire plant in California for a smaller production run.

The factory plans to hire more than 1,000 workers and is implementing a management training program with local community colleges in the Central Valley under a grant from California's Employment Training Panel.

The car Faraday is celebrating today is its first pre-production car, designed to test and improve the company's assembly processes.

Following the FF91, the company plans a smaller, more affordable FF81.

