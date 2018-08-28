Should classic cars be converted to electric power? Twitter poll





Jaguar E-Type Zero

The latest trend in classic cars is converting them to electric power.

Jaguar announced last Thursday that it will convert its ultimate classic, the 1960s E-type, to electric power. It will build the cars at its classic center in England, and is taking orders. Jaguar says its electric powertrain is designed to plug into the E-type's sleek body exactly where the original 6-cylinder fit and to be completely reversible.

The news follows last month's announcement that Electra Meccanica, with a history going back longer than most modern electric-car makers, would convert Porsche 356 replicas to electric power.

Most classic electric-car conversions are the home-built variety.

Many of these cars—even all of them—are irreplaceable historic artifacts.

Classic car enthusiasts often think the best way to enjoy their artifacts, though, is to drive them. And the best way to drive them is to keep up to date with modern mechanical systems that make them easier to use.

That led us to wonder how many of our followers have these classic-car tendencies.

Our Twitter poll question for this week is: "Should classic cars be converted to electric power?"

The choices include: "All cars should be clean," (in other words "yes, absolutely!")

"Only if it's reversible," as in the Jaguar's classic E-type Zero.

"Only less valuable ones." Some collectors may apply this category to the legions of old Volkswagens being converted to electric power, for example, since they were made by the millions and may be too plentiful either to become very valuable or to truly end up in short supply.

Or, "Never, they're artifacts." As historical touchstones it seems at least some should be kept in original condition—even if only in museums—for future generations to see how things were once done.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of low sample size and because our audience is self-selected from among a not-exactly-representative slice of the whole population. We're always interested to hear what our readers think.