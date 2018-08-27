Mercedes EQC, 2019 Chevy Volt price increase, and Russian electric car: Today's Car News





2019 Chevrolet Volt

Mercedes-Benz gives us a better look at its upcoming EQC electric crossover SUV. The 2019 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid sees a price increase. Russian armsmaker Kalashnikov shows off its electric car. And Tesla reportedly had Volkswagen lined up to take the company private. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz's parent company, Daimler, gave a clearer glimpse of the brand's first battery-electric car: the EQC crossover SUV. A teaser video shows the camouflaged car testing in Germany's Black Forest.

Car buyers shopping for a 2019 Chevrolet Volt will see a price increase over the 2018 model year as the plug-in hybrid gains more standard equipment.

Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov, best known for the AK-47 assault rifle, has debuted its own electric car. And the company wants to take on Tesla with the retro-inspired vehicle.

Tesla has opted to keep the company public, but Volkswagen was reportedly lined up to fund privatization efforts.

A Duesenberg has become the most expensive American car ever sold at auction with its eight-figure price tag.

Finally, the United States and Mexico have reportedly struck a NAFTA deal. An official White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Canada, however, hasn't been involved in the recent discussions.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter