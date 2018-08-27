Mercedes EQC, 2019 Chevy Volt price increase, and Russian electric car: Today's Car News

Aug 27, 2018

2019 Chevrolet Volt

2019 Chevrolet Volt

Mercedes-Benz gives us a better look at its upcoming EQC electric crossover SUV. The 2019 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid sees a price increase. Russian armsmaker Kalashnikov shows off its electric car. And Tesla reportedly had Volkswagen lined up to take the company private. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz's parent company, Daimler, gave a clearer glimpse of the brand's first battery-electric car: the EQC crossover SUV. A teaser video shows the camouflaged car testing in Germany's Black Forest.

Car buyers shopping for a 2019 Chevrolet Volt will see a price increase over the 2018 model year as the plug-in hybrid gains more standard equipment.

Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov, best known for the AK-47 assault rifle, has debuted its own electric car. And the company wants to take on Tesla with the retro-inspired vehicle.

Tesla has opted to keep the company public, but Volkswagen was reportedly lined up to fund privatization efforts.

A Duesenberg has become the most expensive American car ever sold at auction with its eight-figure price tag.

Finally, the United States and Mexico have reportedly struck a NAFTA deal. An official White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Canada, however, hasn't been involved in the recent discussions.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Chevy Volt gets higher prices with more equipment 2019 Chevy Volt gets higher prices with more equipment
Audi reveals PB18 e-tron concept in Monterey–with moveable cockpit and solid-state batteries Audi reveals PB18 e-tron concept in Monterey–with moveable cockpit and solid-state batteries
Royal couple's electric Jaguar E-type Zero coupe will go into production Royal couple's electric Jaguar E-type Zero coupe will go into production
Mercedes EQC electric crossover SUV teased in new videos Mercedes EQC electric crossover SUV teased in new videos
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.