Electric Jaguar E-Type, EPA blowback, Tesla pileups, and giant hybrid drones: The Week in Reverse





Jaguar E-Type Zero

Who objected to the Trump administration's plans to freeze emissions and fuel-economy standards?



What was recalled going back to the beginning of modern electric cars?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending August 24, 2018.

Jaguar E-Type Zero

Friday, Jaguar revealed that it will build all-electric conversions of its classic E-Type roadster at its classic center in England. The conversions are meant to be completely reversible.

A new poll revealed that fewer than 30 percent of new car shoppers support the Trump adminstration's plans to freeze fuel economy standards, even those who live in "red" states.

2019 Honda Insight

Thursday, new internal documents from Tesla revealed that 86 percent of the cars produced in the week the company first built 5,000 Model 3s had to be reworked. That's more than double the rate of other auto factories, and may have contributed to the number of cars stacked up at parking lots all over Northern California.

The 2019 Honda Insight hybrid earned the IIHS's top safety rating.

Charging cord for 2012 Ford Focus Electric

Wednesday, a report from The Associated Press revealed a memo from the Energy Department that refutes the need to save gas—and at the same time says the Trump administration "recognizes the need to use energy wisely." Apparently guzzling gas is now A-OK.

Ford recalled the charge cords of every electric car it built through 2015.

Workhorse Surefly helicopter

Tuesday, the EPA announced the Affordable Clean Air Rule to overturn President Obama's Clean Power Plan, which would have encouraged the replacement of coal powerplants and made electric cars even cleaner. It represented the Trump administration's long-expected second step in overturning Obama's environmental legacy.

When plug-in hybrid truck conversion company Workhorse decided to expand its product offerings, it took to the skies, showing of a whole new type of helicopter.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Monday, a new report by Eversource ISI Research showed that quality and speed are improving in the Tesla factory.

And a report report noted that the Saudi investment fund that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said was interested in taking the company private is working on investing in Tesla rival Lucid Motors.

All this and more on Green Car Reports this week.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter