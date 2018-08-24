Jaguar E-Type Zero production, fuel-economy standards, and 2020 Kia Soul EV: Today's Car News





Jaguar E-Type Zero

Jaguar plans to put the electric E-Type Zero into production. A study shows little support for reduced fuel economy standards in the United States. The 2020 Kia Soul EV steps out in front of the camera in a new round of spy photos. And what exactly are WLTP standards? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Jaguar will produce the E-Type Zero, and restore classic E-Types to convert them to battery power. The models will be similar to the car that whisked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle away from their royal wedding.

The majority of American car buyers don't favor reduced fuel economy standards, a new study shows.

Spy photos captured the 2020 Kia Soul EV testing and showing off an evolutionary boxy design. The Soul EV will join the battery-electric Niro crossover.

What are Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure standards, and why should you care? GCR delves into what the new standards mean.

Americans are holding onto their cars for longer, a federal government study shows.

Finally, Volkswagen reportedly tried to purchase self-driving start-up Aurora in a bid to catch up to rivals. The company however, rejected the offer.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter