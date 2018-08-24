2020 Kia Soul EV captured in spy photos





2018 Kia Soul EV

Kia has announced it will build an all-electric version of its Niro hatchback for 2019, but that apparently isn't stopping the company from planning an update for the Soul EV the following year.

A spy photographer has captured images of an electric version of the redesigned 2020 Soul testing in Europe.

Although the car is covered with heavy camouflage, the photos clearly show the new Soul with a charge port in the grille and no tailpipe.

DON'T MISS: Kia Niro EV specs revealed at latest Korean car show

The 2018 Soul EV has an estimated range of 111 miles between charges, which was one of the longest when the car debuted in 2015, but now looks dated and inadequate compared to other electric cars.

Yet the Soul EV has been in short supply in many parts of the country.

2019 Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV, which is expected to go on sale late this year, will have a much longer 238-mile range with a large, 64-kwh battery.

The Niro is a little larger than the Soul, but both cars are fairly boxy four-door hatchbacks.

READ THIS: 2018 Kia Soul EV gets bigger battery, range boost from 93 to 111 miles

The current Soul EV stickers for $33,145, which may imply that the Niro EV will cost significantly more. Kia has not released pricing for the U.S. version of the Niro EV, but it is expected to come stateside.

Little else is known about the 2020 Soul EV, though the spy shots look like an evolutionary design with a boxy profile similar to its predecessors.

The pictures also show signature LED light bars under a set of thinner headlights, and taillights running up the rear window pillars like previous Souls.