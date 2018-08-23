2019 Chevrolet Cruze mpg, rushed Tesla production, and Honda Insight safety: Today's Car News





2019 Honda Insight

The EPA outs a potential 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Eco model with better fuel economy. Tesla rushes to build 5,000 cars per week and the hurried pace may have come at a cost. The Honda Insight receives a Top Safety Pick+ award. And Volkswagen fires six managers for their roles in the emission cheating scandal. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Chevrolet may introduce a 2019 Cruze Eco model equipped with a continuously variable transmission to net greater fuel economy. The EPA outed the new vehicle in official fuel economy estimates for the 2019 model.

Tesla may have pushed too hard to build 5,000 Model 3s in a week. A new report shows that of the 5,031 cars Tesla built in the last week of June, roughly 4,300 of them had to be reworked.

The Honda Insight earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. Honda's latest hybrid aced all of the group's crash tests and even earned a "Good" rating for its headlights.

Volkswagen has fired six managers implicated in the automaker's diesel scandal. Why now? Prosecutors unsealed new evidence about the employees' roles.

Ever wonder how the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance selects its star cars? Wonder no more.

Finally, AAA finds that owning a car is actually less expensive than using ride-hailing services.

_______________________________________

