2019 Honda Insight hybrid earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award





In its latest round of safety tests, the IIHS has awarded the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid its Top Safety Pick+ award.

The Top Safety Pick+ is the Institute's highest award, given to cars that perform well in a wide battery of crashes, headlight evaluations, and automatic emergency braking tests. The 2019 Insight aced all of the insurance industry-funded group's tests.

In its crash tests, the IIHS rates cars on a scale of "Good," "Acceptable," "Marginal," or "Poor."

To earn the Top Safety Pick+ award, a car must earn "Good" in left-side moderate front-offset and small front-offset crash tests, a left side crash test, a roof strength test, and a test of the car's head restraints to protect occupants in a rear-end crash. It must also earn at least an "Acceptable" rating in the Institute's new right-side small-overlap front crash test, designed to simulate an accident in which a car runs off the road and hits a tree or a phone pole.

Its automatic emergency braking system also has to earn an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention, rather than a "Basic" rating. Cars earn points for their performance based on how much they slow the car before hitting an obstacle.

The Insight earned "Good" crash-test ratings across the board, including on the new and difficult right-side small-overlap crash test.

It earned a "Superior" rating in front crash prevention, for its effective automatic emergency braking system.

The IIHS even gave its headlights a "Good" rating, a sticking point that has prevented quite a few other recent cars from earning Top Safety Pick+ awards.

Most trim levels of the Insight earn EPA ratings of 55 mpg city, 49 highway, and 52 combined. Touring trims are rated at 51/45/48 mpg.

At the same time, the IIHS awarded certain versions of the updated 2019 Honda Pilot a Top Safety Pick+ rating.