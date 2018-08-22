Lots of Teslas, Trump admin OKs gas-guzzling, and Ford recalls charging cords: Today's Car News

Aug 22, 2018

2018 Ford Focus Electric

2018 Ford Focus Electric

Tesla production has apparently outstripped its delivery system and lots of Teslas flood Northern California. The Trump administration gives a thumbs up to gas-guzzling. Ford recalls charge cords for all 2012-2015 plug-in models. And Workhorse, best known for its plug-in truck conversions, builds a hybrid helicopter. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Parking lots full of Tesla electric cars have flooded Northern California. It's unclear if the cars are ready for delivery to other parts of the United States, or if they await some sort of rework from Tesla.

The Trump administration says it's A-OK to guzzle more gasoline. The Energy Department quietly released a memo stating domestic supplies give the U.S. more flexibility to "use our oil resources with less concern."

Ford has recalled plug-in electric car chargers for all of its 2012-2015 models. Affected cars include the Ford Focus Electric, Ford C-Max Energi, and Ford Fusion Energi, and the automaker said charge cords that aren't plugged into an outlet on a dedicated circuit could overheat and catch fire.

Workhorse has made a name converting large vans into plug-in hybrids, but its latest project isn't a van—it's a helicopter.

Self-driving taxi services from Lyft and Aptiv are reportedly already making money. The two companies have offered rides in self-driving cars (with a safety driver behind the wheel) since the beginning of this year in Las Vegas.

Finally, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra made a surprise debut and adds more technology and sharper looks.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Updated electric Isetta microcar ready for sale in Europe Updated electric Isetta microcar ready for sale in Europe
Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated) Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated)
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rated at class-leading 258 miles of range by EPA 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rated at class-leading 258 miles of range by EPA
Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks public funding in US Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks public funding in US
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.