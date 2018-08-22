Ford recalls Focus Electric, Fusion Energi, and C-Max Energi charge cords





charging cord for 2012 Ford Focus Electric

Ford announced a recall on Wednesday of the 120-volt charge cords supplied with nearly all of the plug-in hybrid and electric cars it built through 2015.

The cars affected include the 2012 to 2015 Focus Electric, the 2013 to 2015 Ford C-Max Energi, and the 2013 to 2015 Ford Fusion Energi.

Ford says that if the included charge cords are plugged into an outlet that is not on a dedicated circuit, is damaged, or corroded, the cord could overheat. The problem has led to several fires.

The recall affects just over 49,000 cars in the U.S. and another 1,327 in Canada.

After 2015, the charge cords included a thermistor, which can sense the temperature at the wall plug and stop charging if it gets too hot. Replacement cords that include the thermistor will be provided free of charge.

Ford says the new cords will restart charging once temperatures cool to a safe level.

In its recall notice, Ford also reminds customers that outlets used to charge their cars need to be on a dedicated circuit and should not be damaged or corroded. For the same reason, it notes that owners should never use an extension cord to charge their cars, because the extension cord could overheat and catch fire, and the EVSE controller on the charge cord could not detect it.