Hyundai Kona Electric range, EPA power plant rollback, and Ford F-250 Hybrid: Today's Car News





2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, 2018 New York auto show

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric nets an official EPA-estimated 258-mile range. The EPA plans to roll back emissions standards on power plants. California approves XL Trucks' Ford F-250 hybrid. And the results are in from one of our latest Twitter polls. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Kona Electric now leads its segment with an EPA-estimated 258-mile range. Notably, the figure outdoes the Chevrolet Bolt EV's 238-mile estimated range.

Up next on the EPA's rollback agenda? Power plants. The agency proposed dialing back pollution standards for electric power plants after proposing a freeze on fuel economy and emissions regulations for automobiles earlier this month.

XL Trucks' Ford F-250 hybrid has gotten the green light from California. The Massachusetts-based "upfitter" received certification to sell the hybridized heavy-duty pickup in California and all other states following CARB regulations.

We asked readers what plug-in car they might buy to send kids back to school in a Twitter poll, and the results are in.

Ford has outlined steps to ensure utmost safety with its self-driving cars.

Finally, U.S. and foreign automakers feud over the potential NAFTA rework. Talks are expected to resume on Tuesday.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter