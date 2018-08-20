Tesla Model 3 production, Ford Fusion Energi, and Saudis to invest in Lucid? Today's Car News





2019 Ford Fusion Energi

A new report claims Tesla Model 3 production is on the right track. The Ford Fusion Energi gains a longer electric range. A Saudi investment fund wants to invest in electric-car startup Lucid Motors. And we ask how much readers would spend on an electric car in our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla Model 3 production is improving, according to a new report, and the latest assembly line in a tent is making a significant contribution.

The Ford Fusion Energi receives a greater electric range for the 2019 model year, thanks to a 9-kilowatt-hour battery.

A Saudi investment fund is reportedly looking to purchase a stake in Tesla rival Lucid Motors. It's the same investment fund that Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned in talks to take the electric-car maker private.

We ask readers how much they would spend on an electric car in our latest Twitter poll.

In a move to boost fuel efficiency and acceding to buyer demands, Audi plans to drop the last manual transmission options from its lineup.

Finally, for those who want to live out their James Bond fantasies, Aston Martin plans to build 25 recreations of Agent 007's classic DB5, complete with revolving number plates.

_______________________________________

