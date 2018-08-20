2019 Ford Fusion Energi gets longer electric range





2019 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford is boosting the battery size and electric range of its Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid sedan for 2019.

The new battery will store 9 kwh, up from 7 kwh, to give the 2019 Fusion Energi a range of 25 electric miles, up from 21 miles.

The bigger battery should make the Fusion Energi more competitive with alternatives such as the Toyota Prius Prime, which also has 25 miles of electric range, as well as the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, with 28 miles, and the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid with 29 miles.

The 2019 Fusion Energi will also come standard with Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver assist system, which includes forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system now includes Waze compatibility and Alexa to shop, search, and control smart-home features from the road.

Top-of-the-line Fusion Energi Titaniums also come standard with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, navigation with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link. These features are also optional on other trim levels.

The 2019 Fusion Energi should be available later this year.

The Fusion Energi is Ford's only remaining plug-in hybrid since the company stopped selling the C-Max Energi earlier this year.

The Fusion is also Ford's last remaining sedan since the company announced in April that it would focus on building trucks, SUVs, and crossover vehicles. The only cars it will continue to build are the Fusion and the Mustang. A small crossover hatchback version of the Focus will join the lineup next year.

Ford also says it will build hybrid, plug-in, or electric versions of almost all of its upcoming models by 2020.