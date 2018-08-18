Tesla troubles, best deals, and time running out on VW diesels: The Week in Reverse





2017 Tesla Model 3, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017

Who disputed EPA findings that less fuel-efficient cars will be safer?

What did a second whistleblower at Tesla's Gigafactory allege?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending August 17, 2018.

Elon Musk

Friday, another whistleblower came forward at Tesla's Gigafactory with allegations that the company failed to investigate drug trafficking tied to a Mexican drug cartel. He also alleged that the company failed to investigate thefts of as much as $37 million in copper and other materials that were not disclosed.

CEO Elon Musk also granted a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times in which he claimed that his jobs were taking a toll on his family and his personal life, and admitted that his Tweet about taking Tesla private was sent in haste in his car one morning. The report (but not Musk) revealed that the company's board is seeking a new No. 2 executive to take the load off Musk.

2019 Chevrolet Volt

Thursday a report revealed that EPA staffers criticized findings that freezing fuel economy standards would make cars safer. The findings were promoted by the NHTSA, which EPA works with to coordinate fuel economy and emissions standards.

Green Car Reports also ran down the best deals on new models for August and found some great discounts available nationwide.

Patent for Active Side Skirts filed by General Motors

Wednesday we reported on some new aerodynamic patents that GM filed for the next Chevrolet Corvette that could help give electric cars more range too.

We also heard from a reader about how an electric Chevy Bolt EV substituted for a gas car on his family's 2,000 mile summer-vacation road trip.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype drive, Pikes Peak

Tuesday, we took a ride with Audi down Pikes Peak to learn about its regenerative braking strategy in its new electric e-tron SUV.

Perhaps concurring with EPA employees, we also noted why it isn't necessary to make cars less fuel efficient to make them safer.

Still shot from Electrify America's Jetstones TV ad

Monday, Volkswagen division Electrify America launched a new ad campaign designed to make drivers of gas cars feel like they live in the age of the Flintstones.

And we reminded readers who still own VW diesels that they have only two more weeks to file their final claims against the company to have their cars bought back or repaired.

