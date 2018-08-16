Best deals on green cars, Tesla scrutiny, Swiss stop diesels, EPA pushback: Today's Car News





Teaser for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

The SEC issues subpoenas to Tesla over CEO Elon Musk's plan to take the company private. Switzerland halts registrations of some diesels from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. New records show internal pushback at the EPA over freezing fuel-economy regulations. And we run down the best deals on green cars this month. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As the SEC issues subpoenas to Tesla over plans to take the company private, pressure mounts on Musk from regulators and from an alleged whistleblower who posted photos of battery problems on Twitter.

Switzerland has banned new registrations of diesel-powered Porsches and Mercedes-Benz vans, after evidence showing they don't comply with European emissions standards. Existing models face a recall to upgrade their emissions systems.

Internal EPA memos poke holes in the Trump administration's logic for its latest plan to freeze federal fuel-economy and emissions standards.

Green Car Reports runs down all the best deals on electric, plug-in, hybrid, diesel, and just plain fuel-efficient cars for August. We found plenty of great deals on plug-ins.

Pininfarina reveals interior sketches of its new electric exotic car.

Finally, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown proposed a bill to reward car buyers for buying American with a $3,500 subsidy on cars made in the U.S.

