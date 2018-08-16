Swiss authorities halts some diesel Porsche, Mercedes-Benz over emissions

Aug 16, 2018

2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel, 2012 New York Auto Show

2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel, 2012 New York Auto Show

Authorities in Switzerland halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz and Porsche vehicles because their diesel engines skirted emissions regulations, Reuters reported Thursday.

Registrations of the small Mercedes-Benz Vito vans equipped with 1.6-liter diesel engines, and Porsche Macan and Cayenne SUVs equipped with 3.0- and 4.2-liter diesel engines, were halted because those engines reportedly flouted emissions rules.

In a statement to Reuters, Mercedes-Benz said the automaker halted exporting the vans in May after it ordered a recall for those vehicles.

Vans and SUVs already on Swiss roads can continue to drive, although they'll need to be fitted with additional equipment to bring those cars into compliance with regulations, according to the report.

The stop-sale brings into view a larger crisis for Germany's automakers struggling to transition from an era of scandalized diesel engines to electric cars. Porsche's corporate parent, Volkswagen AG, has recalled millions of vehicles worldwide for emissions issues in well-publicized incidents, including diesel-powered Cayennes both in the U.S. and abroad.

Last year, Porsche recalled about 22,000 Cayennes equipped with the 3.0-liter diesel engine after German transportation officials announced they had found "irregularities" in the vehicle's software for emissions controls.

In a statement, Porsche said it "has been systematically reviewing all engine and transmission variants and following up on all available indications," but noted that "Porsche itself does not develop and produce diesel engines."

Audi, which is also owned by Volkswagen AG, supplied Porsche with its 3.0-liter diesel engine and its former CEO was jailed earlier this year in relation to the ongoing scandal.

Mercedes is no stranger to controversy either. In the U.S., the automaker faces scrutiny over its diesel software—and lawsuits—and Mercedes has recalled hundreds of thousands of diesel-powered vehicles in Europe.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks public funding in US Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks public funding in US
New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains
Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated) Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated)
2019 Honda Insight video review 2019 Honda Insight video review
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.