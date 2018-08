Chevy Bolt EV road trip, GM patents, charger disruptions, resources report: Today's Car News

Teaser for Infiniti concept car debuting on August 23, 2018

GM files patents for three new active aerodynamic aids. A reader's family finds enough charging outlets to make a 2,000-mile road trip in a Chevy Bolt EV. Our readers report they often find electric-car chargers that don't work. And a report draws some surprising conclusions about electric cars' impact on natural resources. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In the development of its new Corvette, GM has filed for three patents on active aerodynamic aids that can improve efficiency and performance. At least one may make its way into more fuel-efficient or even electric cars beyond the Corvette.

A reader's family planned a 2,000-mile summer vacation in a gas car, and decided to take their electric Chevy Bolt EV instead. In a new development for a non-Tesla, they had little trouble finding enough places to charge.

A report from a usually optimistic consulting firm details some surprising natural-resource impacts from electric cars, from increasing fossil-fuel demand to more intense land use.

Our Twitter respondents detail how often they encounter a public electric-car charger that doesn't work in our latest Twitter poll results.

Infiniti plans to show an electric single-seater concept car at the posh Monterey car festival next week.

Finally, Ford releases not-so-small prices on its new smaller Ranger pickup.

