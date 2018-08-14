Audi e-tron first ride, Nio financing, fuel-economy standards, and back to school: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron prototype drive, Pikes Peak

We get our first chance to ride in Audi's new electric e-tron SUV. Chinese electric carmaker NIO plans to start its expansion in the U.S. by raising money. We look at why fuel-economy standards don't need be loosened to keep cars safer, and we ask followers for their back-to-school thoughts in our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi took us for a ride down Pikes Peak in Colorado to demonstrate the impressive regenerative braking in its new electric e-tron SUV prototype. The company will begin taking orders for the car next month.

Chinese electric carmaker Nio filed for an initial public offering on the U.S. stock market that would make it the largest Chinese automaker traded in the U.S.

We look at why lower fuel economy standards aren't necessary to improve safety on American roads, as the EPA and NHTSA have proposed.

Our latest Twitter poll asks respondents what they think is the best plug-in car for students to take back to school this fall.

Kia is developing technology that will allow each passenger in its cars to listen to their own music or audio selection without headphones and without interference from others' choices.

Finally, a study by USA Today affiliate 24/7 Wall Street concluded that roads and bridges are falling apart in cold weather U.S. states. Those of us who drive there could have told them that!

