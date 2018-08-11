Taking Tesla private, Autopilot testing, Mazda CX-5 diesel, Nissan Leaf batteries: The Week in Reverse





Tesla Model S Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

Which company got a new diesel approved for U.S. sale?

What new feature did the IIHS test?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending Aug. 10, 2018.

Friday, we reported on the IIHS tests of self-driving systems, including two versions of Autopilot in two different Teslas. It found none of the systems are capable of driving safely on their own.

We also covered the best state and other tax incentives for plug-in cars beyond the $7,500 federal tax credit.

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

Thursday, we also learned that California has issued a decree that it will stop following federal emissions and fuel economy standards if the EPA follows through with freezing the federal standards.

We also learned that Mazda's CX-5 diesel has been approved by federal regulators and has received its official EPA fuel-economy ratings. Mazda hasn't said when it will put the car on sale.

Sono Sion solar charged electric car

Wednesday, Tesla's board of directors and the SEC reacted to news that CEO Elon Musk is planning to take the company private.

We also learned that the Sono Sion solar car began testing in Germany.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013

Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped the bombshell on Twitter that he hopes to take the automaker private and had lined up investors.

We came up with a list of the seven best plug-in cars for students to take back to school.

2017 Nissan Leaf showing battery pack (Source: Nissan)

Monday, we checked in on Tesla's court battle for the right to sell cars in Michigan, and why it may open up the company's access to sell cars nationwide.

Nissan announced that it sold its long-time in-house battery division and will purchase batteries for its future electric cars from supplier LG Chem.