Toyota Prius C, Tesla Autopilot compared, and a guide to electric-car credits: Today's Car News

Aug 10, 2018

2018 Toyota Prius c

2018 Toyota Prius c

The 2019 Toyota Prius C gets a price increase. The IIHS compares Tesla's Autopilot to other "self-driving" systems. We provide a guide to electric-car incentives and tax credits by state. And how Superchargers may defend Tesla against oncoming competition. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

For 2019, the Prius C will cost $900 more and has fewer options. The tiny hybrid includes just two trims now.

The IIHS said self-driving systems are not ready for prime time and compared Autopilot to other manufacturers' systems. Each made potentially-fatal mistakes.

There's more than just a federal electric-car tax credit. We break down incentives and credits by state.

Tesla's network of Superchargers has effectively created a "moat" to against oncoming competition from established luxury automakers launching their own electric cars.

Infiniti plans for an electrified concept car to debut at Pebble Beach this month.

Finally, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan has been recalled over a fire risk. Models equipped with a panoramic moonroof could see their LED ambient light modules catch fire.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains
Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated) Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated)
2019 Honda Insight video review 2019 Honda Insight video review
2019 Hyundai Ioniq preview 2019 Hyundai Ioniq preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.