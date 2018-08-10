Toyota Prius C, Tesla Autopilot compared, and a guide to electric-car credits: Today's Car News





2018 Toyota Prius c

The 2019 Toyota Prius C gets a price increase. The IIHS compares Tesla's Autopilot to other "self-driving" systems. We provide a guide to electric-car incentives and tax credits by state. And how Superchargers may defend Tesla against oncoming competition. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

For 2019, the Prius C will cost $900 more and has fewer options. The tiny hybrid includes just two trims now.

The IIHS said self-driving systems are not ready for prime time and compared Autopilot to other manufacturers' systems. Each made potentially-fatal mistakes.

There's more than just a federal electric-car tax credit. We break down incentives and credits by state.

Tesla's network of Superchargers has effectively created a "moat" to against oncoming competition from established luxury automakers launching their own electric cars.

Infiniti plans for an electrified concept car to debut at Pebble Beach this month.

Finally, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan has been recalled over a fire risk. Models equipped with a panoramic moonroof could see their LED ambient light modules catch fire.

