SEC investigates Musk's Tesla tweet, Land Rover plug-in pricing, and CX-5 diesel ratings: Today's Car News

Federal financial regulators may be investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private. Land Rover releases pricing and specs for the Range Rover plug-in hybrid SUV. The EPA rolls out official fuel economy ratings for the Mazda CX-5 diesel. The California Air Resources Board threatens to stray from the EPA if fuel economy rollbacks happen. And the EPA justifies the potential fuel economy rollbacks on a price basis, even as tariffs cause prices to climb. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The SEC is reportedly investigating Musk's tweet that he may take Tesla private. Violations may include failing to inform investors and other parties of the funding source via financial disclosures.

Land Rover has priced its the plug-in hybrid Range Rover P400e from $96,145 including $995 destination.

EPA fuel economy estimates are in for the Mazda CX-5 diesel and it's not as frugal as some may have hoped.

California said it will go its own way on fuel economy and emissions regulations if the EPA enacts a rollback. The EPA proposed scaling back future fuel-economy increases and freezing them at 2020 levels.

As the EPA justifies the fuel economy and emissions rollback on the basis of price, just as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase the price of cars. Who pays for principle in the war on lower emissions and trade?

Even with a 10-speed automatic transmission and other improvements, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS somehow returns worse fuel economy than the 2018 did.

Finally, the New York City council has capped the number of Uber and Lyft vehicles allowed in the city and put a freeze on licenses for new ride-sharing vehicles.