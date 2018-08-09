Mazda CX-5 diesel gets 28-mpg EPA city rating





The Mazda CX-5 diesel took one step closer to production by receiving an EPA rating.

Jalopnik made the find and reported the ratings on Wednesday.

With front-wheel drive, the CX-5 diesel is rated at 28 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined. With all-wheel drive those numbers each drop by 1 mpg for ratings of 27 city, 30 highway, and 28 overall.

The 2.2-liter diesel inline-4 gets no better ratings than the gas engine in the CX-5 on the highway, but it does boost city fuel economy ratings by 3 mpg across the board.

Where the diesel shines is in torque, where it produces 280 pound-feet of torque and 148 horsepower, at least in European trim. Mazda has not released specs for the U.S. version.

Diesel fans have been clamoring for the so-equipped CX-5 since at least 2017. Back then it would have been one of the only diesel-powered small SUVs on the market. GM has since launched the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain diesels, which are rated at 28 mpg city, 39 highway, and 32 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive versions. All-wheel drive models are rated at 28 mpg city, 38 highway, and 32 combined.

Diesel engines have come under increased scrutiny from emissions regulators both at the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which has slowed down the release of several new models since 2015.

In April, we reported that the CX-5 diesel received emissions certification from CARB. Since California and the EPA currently coordinate their emissions standards, it seemed only a matter of time before the car would receive federal certification.

That time has lapsed into a long four months, but now that the CX-5 diesel has official EPA ratings, Mazda could begin shipping it to dealerships.

When Green Car Reports reached out to Mazda for comment, spokesman Jacob Brown said, "We can’t discuss specific timing of when the CX-5 Diesel will be introduced in North America. If the vehicle is on the EPA’s website, it has passed the certification process."

Taking a vehicle through the federal certification process and the California process is expensive, and a company is unlikely to undertake it if it's not serious about selling the car.