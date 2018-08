Tesla might go private, solar car undergoes testing, and Nissan Leaf mixup: Today's Car News

Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal Enlarge Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he might take the company private after eight years of public trading. A solar car from Sono Motors begins testing in Europe. A reader tells the story of how airport police ticketed his Nissan Leaf for parking in a "green" parking space. And the Tesla board confirms Musk's privatization offer is under serious consideration. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Elon Musk broke news via Twitter that he may take Tesla private once again and that he has secured the funding required to do so. Tesla stock has since bounced following the announcement.

A solar car from Sono Motors has begun testing in Germany. The tiny solar car can go 155 miles between charges and solar panels can add about 18 miles of range a day, at least in the summer.

A long-time Green Car Reports reader details how airport police ticketed his zero-emissions Nissan Leaf for not being a "hybrid" car parked in a "green" parking space.

The Tesla board confirmed that CEO Musk's privatization offer is under serious consideration, marking it as a serious proposal. There's no word on when shareholders could vote on such a plan, however.

VW's latest camper van, the Grand California, comes with a bathroom and a bunk bed. It's not expected to come to the U.S., however.

Finally, Ford is offering $1,000 to dealers to find and fix 2006 Ranger pickups equipped with faulty Takata airbags. Only about 75 percent of the recalled trucks have been repaired.

