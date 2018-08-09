2019 Land Rover Range Rover plug-in hybrid pricing starts at $96,145





2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

By 2024, Land Rover will have a whole new lineup of hybrid and electric luxury SUVs.

As we learned yesterday, that lineup will include plug-in hybrid and electric versions of its small Evoque crossover SUV.

Now the company has released pricing for its largest, most luxurious plug-in hybrid, the Range Rover P400e. Both will join the Range Rover Sport PHEV in Land Rover's lineup.

The big electric toy-box will start at $96,145 including $995 destination.

The package includes a 13.1-kwh prismatic lithium-ion battery under the cargo floor, which Land Rover says will carry the big SUV 31 miles on electricity.

The Range Rover P400e's electric drivetrain is backed up by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 296 horsepower.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

The electric motor, sandwiched between the engine and the 8-speed transmission produces 114 hp, for a system total of 398 hp and 472 foot-pounds of torque. A mechanical full-time four-wheel-drive system gives the Range Rover its legendary off-road capability.

The company cites a 0-60 time of 6.4 seconds.

Land Rover's plug-in hybrid system offers three driving modes, Electric, Parallel Hybrid (the default), and Save, to maintain the battery charge for later use.

If drivers enter a destination into the navigation system, the P400e can optimize the hybrid system for maximum efficiency on hills and in traffic to get the most out of its electric charge. If the driver selects Sport mode in the transmission, however, it overrides this Predictive Energy Optimization program.

Land Rover also notes that the P400e plug-in hybrid does not compromise the Range Rover's 35.4-inch fording depth. The company recommends that drivers leave the P400e in Save mode to keep the engine running while fording floods to keep water from entering the exhaust.



2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

All 2019 Range Rovers offer an optional Wade Sensing system that shows drivers how much deeper they can take the SUV before the engine sucks in water and seizes—perfect for an age of frequent flooding in large cities.