Plug-in cars for students, new Land Rover plug-in, and analysis on turbos and MPGs: Today's Car News

We round up the best plug-in electric cars for students going back to school. Land Rover plans for a new Evoque plug-in SUV. The EPA says turbochargers and multi-speed transmissions don't save much fuel, but we analyze the claim. And the results are in for our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

It's nearly time for students to head back to school and we have a list of the best plug-in hybrid cars for youngsters looking to be environmentally conscious.

Land Rover's electrification strategy has come into view and it includes an Evoque plug-in hybrid for 2019.

The EPA believes turbocharging and multi-speed transmissions haven't done much to save fuel, but we dig into the claim and reveal the truth.

We asked what modern electric car will be the first classic and the results are in.

An Italian company wants to build affordable electric race cars for the masses with a small, lightweight package.

Finally, the IIHS has faulted Uber for deactivating Volvo's automatic emergency braking in a fatal crash.

