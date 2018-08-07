Refreshed Land Rover lineup to include new plug-in hybrid





Land Rover and its sister company Jaguar each are planning new lineups by 2024 and 2025 respectively.

We've heard a lot about Jaguar's plans to launch a gas, hybrid, and electric version of everything it sells by 2025.

Land Rover's plans have been more opaque.

Now British car magazine Autocar reports that the company will launch four new models by 2023, revamp its entire lineup by 2024, and include a new plug-in hybrid version of the small Evoque SUV that's first up for a refresh in 2019.

So far the electric car market has been thin on SUVs, even as buyers have flocked to crossover vehicles away from sedans and hatchbacks.

That is expected to change starting in 2019, with 13 or 14 new electric SUVs coming at different price points from automakers all over the globe.

Add the Evoque plug-in hybrid to that list.

Earlier reports in Autocar have reported that the new Evoque plug-in hybrid will use a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder engine, along with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery powerful enough to give the car meaningful electric drive range.

Land Rover previewed the technology in the Range Rover Sport Concept e-PHEV, which used an electric motor between the engine and transmission, similar to the setup Hyundai, Kia, and VW have used in their hybrids. That concept was based on the larger Range Rover Sport and used a 4-cylinder engine rather than the 3-cylinder expected in the Evoque plug-in hybrid.

The company has not revealed the size of the battery or the SUV's electric range, but the car is expected to use a 48-volt electrical architecture that should handle engine stop/start duties. Although the Evoque plug-in hybrid will have some all-electric range, the engine will be needed to provide maximum power for acceleration.

The Evoque plug-in hybrid is expected to precede Land Rover's other plug-in models by about a year.