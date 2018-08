Nissan gets new batteries, Tesla lawsuit, Canadian sales, Twitter poll: Today's Car News

2013 Nissan Leaf electric car tested as taxi in New York City, April 2013 Enlarge Photo

Nissan announced Friday that it sold its in-house battery division in a business deal that has been a long time in the making. Electric car sales drop off in Canada after purchase incentives were canceled in Ontario. We look at how Tesla's lawsuit in Michigan could open its ability to sell cars nationwide—eventually. And our latest Twitter poll asks how often electric-car drivers encounter public chargers that are out of order. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

By selling its in-house battery division, Nissan put the final nail in the coffin of business vertical integration for electric cars. The company had developed and built its own batteries since the 1990s, and stuck with a small cadre of other automakers who saw supplying power as a core mission for any automaker. Now it will join the ranks of automakers who buy their battery cells from specialists.

After electric-car purchase incentives were canceled in Ontario, Canada, sales of electric cars dropped off in the country's most populous province. Other regions may pick up the slack, but it's too early to tell for sure.

Tesla won a key battle in its lawsuit against Michigan to sell electric cars in the state, and the decision could reverberate in other states—once the suit winds its way to conclusion.

Our latest Twitter poll tries to quantify how often electric car drivers try to use public chargers only to find them out of order.

Volkswagen may be developing a sporty R variant of its upcoming ID electric hatchback.

Finally, the New York City council plans a vote this week to cap the number of ride-sharing Uber and Lyft vehicles in the city, and both online ride-sharing drivers and traditional hacks support the measure.