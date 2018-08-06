Post-Peak: plug-in electric-car sales in Canada for July





Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

Sales data for plug-in cars in Canada in June and July show the effect of large purchase incentives.

In its first full month of availability in Canada in June, the Tesla Model 3 racked up 2,329 sales, shattering the country’s monthly record for electric-car sales and making it the 16th bestselling car in the country overall.

According to data compiled by GoodCarBadCar.net, the Model 3 ranked between the Dodge Caravan (with 2,403 sales) and the Jeep Cherokee (with 2,296) in June.

Two-thirds of Model 3 sales in May and June came in Ontario, suggesting the manufacturer prioritized deliveries to “the heartland province” ahead of uncertainty about whether plug-in electric vehicle incentives there might be canceled. It was the right call. Ontario canceled its plug-in electric vehicle rebate program on July 11.

Canadian plug-in car market share, July 2018 Enlarge Photo

Ontarians bought 68 percent of Tesla Model 3s in their first two months of availability, far higher than the province’s roughly 40 percent share of Canadian plug-in sales in 2017.

In July, estimates put nationwide Model 3 sales as low as 350 cars. We won’t know fore sure until we have July registration data at the end of August.

As always, we break down sales numbers two ways in our Canadian reports, by manufacturer sales reports for the month, for those who have published them, and using estimates and registration data for the previous month (in this case June), which are not available until later.

July Deliveries

Beyond Tesla, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the top-selling plug in vehicle in Canada for the year so far—by a hair. It posted another 598 sales for July, back in the range of its April and May sales, after selling only 479 in June. Its yearly total amounted to 3,011 units.

Chevrolet Volt sales dropped back to just 276 in July, which put the Volt behind the Outlander for the year with just 3,005 sales for the year. In June, buyers drove home 397 Volts.

Canadian plug-in car sales, July 2018 Enlarge Photo

The two plug-in hybrids could be dueling for second place, however, depending on the Model 3’s July sales totals. Reader Troy from the Tesla Model 3 Owners Club estimated Canadian Model 3 sales of just 350 units in July, which would give the Model 3 about 3,100 sales to date this year.

Based on precedent from Tesla’s January and April delivery reports, we estimate about 50 sales apiece in Canada for for the Model S and Model X in July.

The Nissan Leaf achieved a healthy 418 sales in July, its fifth straight month in the 400s.

Sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV collapsed in July, from 306 in June to just 99.

Toyota, meanwhile, sold 381 Prius Primes, its fifth straight month in the 300s.

Among other reporting automakers, Volkswagen sold 53 e-Golfs for the second consecutive month while Mercedes sold 31 Smart Electric Drives.

Honda sold 120 Clarity Plug-In Hybrids in July.

Kia has not yet reported its July sales in Canada as of press time.

June Market Share and Registration Round-up

Based on automaker figures and vehicle registrations, Canadians purchased an estimated 6,370 plug-in electric vehicles in June.

While the trend in recent months has risen exponentially, the cancellation of plug-in-car purchase rebates in Ontario is likely to dampen results going forward. The effect could be delayed if manufacturers re-route formerly Ontario-bound vehicles to British Columbia and Quebec to chip away at months-long waiting lists.

Tesla sold 117 Model Ses in June, about even month-over-month from May’s 113. The 280 Model Xes it sold represent a huge increase from 21 the month before.