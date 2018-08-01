Mercedes EQS spy shots, EPA emissions and MPG rollback, and Lynk & Co. 03 sedan: Today's Car News





2018 Lynk & Co. 03 Enlarge Photo

New spy photos show the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan testing. The EPA may base its emissions and fuel economy rollback on a tired argument. And Lynk & Co. reveals the 03 sedan. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS was caught on camera and will be one of 10 electric cars launching by 2022. It will likely serve as the most luxurious electric car alongside the traditional S-Class.

A draft of the Trump administration's pending rollback of emissions and fuel economy rules appears to base its argument on the ground of safety. But we've heard that before.

Lynk & Co. revealed the 03 sedan, which will feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine and eventually a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

In the battle of car-subscription services, BMW has dropped the price of its own service to better rival Mercedes-Benz.

Buick revealed the Regal Avenir Sportback sedan with more premium trimmings and a new infotainment system.

Finally, Mazda will add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability in the U.S. The Mazda 6 will be the first car to feature the capabilities.

_______________________________________

