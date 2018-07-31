Porsche Taycan specs trickle out ahead of debut next year





Porsche this week teased us with a few specs of its upcoming Taycan electric sedan ahead of the car's 2019 debut.

The Taycan, the production name for Porsche's Mission E concept car, is designed to compete with the Tesla Model S.

To compete with Performance versions of the Model S, the Taycan will use two permanent-magnet synchronous motors, one on each axle, for a total of 600 horsepower that Porsche says should slingshot the electric sedan to 62 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. There are rumors that there will lower powered models with 400 and 500 hp as well, and that a rear-wheel-drive model may also join the mix.

The Porsche Taycan will be one of the first electric cars to use an 800-volt electrical architecture.

The architecture allows Porsche to use thinner wiring throughout the car. The company even went so far as to source new square-profile wires for the electric motors' coils, to pack more copper into a smaller space onto smaller, lighter coils.

Since Porsche expects its drivers to take the Taycan to the track, it uses actively cooled motor controllers that maximize cooling whenever the driver demands maximum power to ensure that electronics don't overheat.

Porsche didn't specify the total capacity of the batteries but said the pack would deliver more than 310 miles of range. Porsche said it traded battery range for quicker charge times to lighten the car and improve performance.

The 800-volt charging system recharges the Taycan up to 240 miles in 15 minutes on a 350-kw DC fast charger.

Electrify America, a sister division of Porsche's parent company, Volkswagen, as well as Ionity, a partnership with other automakers in Europe, are installing the first few 350-kw DC fast chargers in preparation for cars capable of using them.

Porsche says its goal is to have a DC fast charger installed roughly 60 to 90 miles along major highway routes. So far, outside the Ionity network, the company has only announced charging installations at its own dealerships.

The Taycan will use a CCS Combo connector for compatibility with most major charging networks other than Tesla's Superchargers.

The car can handle up to 22-kw of 240-volt Level 2 charging.

So far, Porsche says it has a team of 40 specialists working on the Taycan, and has built at least 100 prototypes, one of which a spy photographer caught lapping the famed Nurburgring in Germany.

The company plans to build 20,000 Taycans a year.