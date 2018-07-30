Slow-selling Infiniti Q70 Hybrid quietly axed for 2019

The Infiniti Q70 Hybrid won't make it to 2019, the automaker announced last week. Infiniti dropped the full-size, electrified luxury sedan from the lineup after 2018.

The car debuted in 2011 as the M37 Hybrid, but sales of the hybrid version always paled in comparison to the gas V-6 and V-8 versions of the big luxury sedan.

Although it was renamed the Q70 in 2014, Infiniti has not significantly updated the sedan since it went on sale in 2011.

DON'T MISS: Infiniti's new electrified platform will underpin almost entire range

The Q70 Hybrid, which came only with rear-wheel drive, delivered 28 mpg city, 33 highway, 30 combined compared with 18/25/21 mpg for base V-6 models.

It is the second hybrid model that Infiniti has recently dropped, after it killed the slow-selling QX60 Hybrid for 2018.

CHECK OUT: Mull and crossbones: Infiniti QX50 on hiatus; QX60 Hybrid killed

Infiniti plans to introduce a successor to the Q70 for 2021 based on a new front-wheel drive architecture and will reportedly include a hybrid variant.

That leaves the small Q50 Hybrid as the only hybrid available from Infiniti in the meantime. It starts at $51,595 including destination, and is EPA-rated at 27/32/29 mpg. The base Q50 with a 2.0-liter turbo4 is rated gets 23/30/25 mpg. Buyers can also choose all-wheel drive on the hybrid, with a fuel-efficiency penalty of about 1 mpg.

