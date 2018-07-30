Which modern electric car will be the first classic? Take our Twitter poll





Speculating which cars may be future classics is not only a fun game, it also can help buyers decide which modern cars may represent the best value.

Future classics depreciate less over a long time, which we're sure buyers can appreciate. The demand for those cars also stays high, which dries up prices.

Hagerty, the largest insurer of classic cars in America, recently rated the Tesla Model S as its "car of the decade," pointing out that it was the first electric car to inspire the masses to consider electric cars as more than dull, economical appliances.

That led us to wonder whether our readers would agree.

So we decided to ask our Twitter followers which modern electric car they think will become the first classic.

The three most logical options are Hagerty's choice, the Tesla Model S, for all the reasons the insurance company gave: great looks, exclusivity, new technology, and public mind-share.

The second most logical option is the original Tesla sports car, the Roadster. Sports cars often become classics, because they inspire buyers who may have wanted them but found them too impractical when they were new. Sports cars also often represent the pinnacle of performance for their era.

The Roadster also has the classic advantages of having been the first electric car of the modern era when it went on sale in 2008 and a limited production run, which makes it even more exclusive than the Model S. Many original Roadster owners seem to have squirreled away their cars in anticipation of when they might become classic.

A third choice might be the Nissan Leaf. Often being first is what makes a classic, and the Nissan Leaf was the first mass-produced electric car. Prices of used Leafs recently started recovering after many off-lease Leafs were reportedly sold overseas.

As usual, respondents can also choose "Other," if they have different ideas and let us know what those ideas are in the comments section.

Remember, as always, that Green Car Reports' Twitter polls are unscientific, because of their low sample size and because respondents are self-selected.