Tesla Model 3 reviews, Sergio Marchionne's death, Niro Plug-In test, A-Class aero: The Week In Reverse





2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Six Flags Magic Mountain, California, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Friday, a new report looked at how automakers can put more drivers behind the wheel of plug-in cars, and the answer may be simpler than many may believe.

We also had a chance to lay out the details on the 2018 Nissan Leaf's new cell structure and battery pack design.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz revealed the production car with the lowest drag coefficient of any vehicle in history: the new A-Class.

The same day, the first round of Tesla Model 3 Performance reviews came in, and we rounded up what reviewers have to say about the electric car.

Sergio Marchionne Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, the Kia Niro Plug-In blew us away in our gas mileage review and handily outdid its fuel economy and range estimates.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles confirmed former CEO Sergio Marchionne died at the age of 66 after complications from surgery.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

On Tuesday, a report said Tesla began to ask suppliers for money back on Model 3 contracts. Some of the contracts reportedly dated back to 2016.

ExxonMobil left the ALEC political conference after the organization lobbied to rollback some climate-change regulations.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Last Monday, the Tesla Model S was named the "car of the decade" by Hagerty, which said the electric sedan has helped shift perceptions of electric cars at large.

Hyundai also priced the Sonata Plug-In $1,350 cheaper than the outgoing model, and the range-topping trim gains more standard equipment.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.